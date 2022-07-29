Ohio's August 2022 primary election: What you need to know

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for voters to head back to the polls for Ohio's special/primary election Aug. 2.

While Ohioans were able to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and more in May, races for the state legislature were omitted from the ballots due to Ohio's redistricting issues. Now, those races are finally on the ballot.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's election:

When are polls open?

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at their designated polling place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 7:30 p.m. can vote.

Can I vote early?

Early in-person voting for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary started July 6. Those who wish to vote Saturday, July 30 can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at their county's board of elections. On Sunday, July 31, Ohioans can vote from 1-5 p.m. Early voting is also available Monday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Listed below are each Tri-State county's early in-person voting locations:

Adams County: 215 N Cross St. Room 103 West Union OH 45693

Brown County: 800 Mt Orab Pike Ste 111 Georgetown OH 45121

Butler County: 1802 Princeton Rd Ste 600 Hamilton OH 45011

Clermont County: 76 S Riverside Dr Batavia OH 45103

Clinton County: 111 S Nelson Ave Ste 4 Wilmington OH 45177

Hamilton County: 4700 Smith Rd Cincinnati OH 45212

Highland County: 1575 North High St Ste 200 Hillsboro OH 45133

Warren County: 520 Justice Dr Lebanon OH 45036

Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Aug. 1 and received by the county's board of elections no later than 10 days after the election. To track your absentee ballot, click here.

Where's my polling place?

Each county's board of elections has a polling location site to confirm where you should vote. Click here to find your location.

Do I need to bring my ID?

All voters must bring acceptable forms of identification to vote in Tuesday's election. This includes:



Photo IDs that are not expired;

Military IDs;

Utility bills;

Bank statements;

Government checks;

Paychecks; or

Other government documents.

Any utility bills, bank statements, government checks or paychecks presented must be within 12 months of Election Day and must include the voter's name and address as it appears in the poll book. Here are all of the details.

What's on the ballot?

Ohio House, Ohio Senate, state central committees and other local issues will be on the ballot. Click here to see a sample of your local ballot.

Where can I find the results?

WCPO will have all results on air, online and on the WCPO 9 App once races are called. Click here to download it on your Apple device. To download on an Android device, click here.

