CINCINNATI — Voters in Ohio will have the opportunity to begin voting for the Aug. 2 primary on Wednesday, July 6. This election will decide races for State Representative, State Senate and State Central Committee.

The deadline to register for early voting is July 5. Registering can be done at the Board of Elections via paper form, online at their website, at your local public library or Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Early in-person voting in Hamilton County can be done at the Board of Elections Early Vote Center at 4700 Smith Road.

Voters who don't want to vote in person on Election Day can also take advantage of voting by mail. Applications can be downloaded from the Hamilton County Board of Elections website or requested by calling 513-632-7000. Ballots will be mailed beginning July 6.

Election officials said they are also in need of poll workers. The board previously had a shortage of poll workers for Ohio's May 3 primary, citing confusion from the state's redistricting process.

"We are in need of poll workers for the August 2022 Election. If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, head to our website and sign up today," said Alex Linser, Deputy Director in a press release.

People who choose to vote on Aug. 2 should be aware several polling locations have changed. To confirm your polling location or find your sample ballot, click here.

