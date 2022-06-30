Watch Now
NewsGovernmentElections Local

Actions

Early voting for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary begins July 6

Deadline to register is July 5
In a letter sent to lawmakers Thursday, Secretary of State Frank La Rose said without a vote to intervene Friday, he would have to direct local board of elections to begin mailing out military and oversea ballots as soon as Saturday. As the ballots stand, they do not include legislative district races; that means a second primary will need to occur.
Ohio election
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:11:40-04

CINCINNATI — Voters in Ohio will have the opportunity to begin voting for the Aug. 2 primary on Wednesday, July 6. This election will decide races for State Representative, State Senate and State Central Committee.

The deadline to register for early voting is July 5. Registering can be done at the Board of Elections via paper form, online at their website, at your local public library or Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Early in-person voting in Hamilton County can be done at the Board of Elections Early Vote Center at 4700 Smith Road.

Voters who don't want to vote in person on Election Day can also take advantage of voting by mail. Applications can be downloaded from the Hamilton County Board of Elections website or requested by calling 513-632-7000. Ballots will be mailed beginning July 6.

Election officials said they are also in need of poll workers. The board previously had a shortage of poll workers for Ohio's May 3 primary, citing confusion from the state's redistricting process.

"We are in need of poll workers for the August 2022 Election. If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, head to our website and sign up today," said Alex Linser, Deputy Director in a press release.

People who choose to vote on Aug. 2 should be aware several polling locations have changed. To confirm your polling location or find your sample ballot, click here.

READ MORE
Campbell County commissioner's primary win vacated, opponent's name to be on November ballot
Officials prepare for Ohio split primary elections
Ahead of election, Nan Whaley vows to change DeWine's heartbeat bill if elected

Nan Whaley: Ohio needs to give teachers resource 'not force guns in schools'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.