Ohio primary election guide: When polls open, what's on your ballot and more

CINCINNATI — If you feel like you just voted in an election, you'd be correct. But Ohio voters return to the polls Tuesday for the May 6 primary/special election.

Depending on where you live, you could be voting on levies, city council seats or even the mayor. Here's everything you need to know before you go to the polls.

How to vote

If you didn't cast your ballot during the early voting period, you can head to the polls from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can find your polling location by visiting the Ohio Secretary of State's website here and entering your address.

Ohio requires voters to present a photo ID. You must bring your Ohio driver's license, Ohio ID card, interim ID form issued by the BMV, U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or VA ID card.

The ID must have a photo, the voter's name and an expiration date that hasn't passed. It is OK if your driver's license or state ID has your previous address as long as it has not expired. If you don't have the correct form of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.

What's on your ballot?

On every Ohio ballot is Issue 2 — a proposed constitutional amendment to fund local infrastructure projects. Voters will decide whether or not to renew the state's ability to issue billions in bonds for the Ohio Public Works Commission's State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP).

Voting YES on Issue 2 approves the funding. A NO would deny the funding.

Read the complete ballot language here.

That's not the only thing for Cincinnati voters. Tuesday also marks the mayoral primary election. Residents will choose one of the following candidates: Aftab Pureval, Brian Patrick Frank and Cory Bowman. We've previewed the race and spoken to the two Republican challengers hoping to unseat incumbent Pureval. See those interviews here.

To see your full sample ballot, which could include levies or local seats, click here.

We will have all the latest results for you on Election Night. You can visit this page to find election results after polls are closed.