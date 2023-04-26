Ohio May election: School levies voters will see on 2023 primary ballots

Ohio will hold its primary election on May 2 and while what voters will decide on may vary from county to county, many will see a school levy on their ballot.

Here's a comprehensive list of what school levies voters can expect to see on their ballots, broken down by county in alphabetical order. There are no school levies on the ballot for residents in Highland and Adams counties.

Brown County



Blanchester Local School District income tax — The district is requesting a 1% income tax increase to pay for current expenses over the span of five years.

— The district is requesting a 1% income tax increase to pay for current expenses over the span of five years. Blanchester Local School District levy — The district also has a levy on the ballot, to help with permanent improvements in the district. It's requesting roughly $182 a year for each $100,000 of property value over the span of five years. Blanchester Local Schools also serve parts of Clermont, Warren and Clinton counties.

Butler County



Edgewood City School District income tax — The district is requesting a 1% income tax increase to help with current operating expenses over a continuing period of time.

— The district is requesting a 1% income tax increase to help with current operating expenses over a continuing period of time. Ross Local School District — The district is asking for a levy to help avoid an operating deficit at a rate of roughly $330 a year per $100,000 of property value over the span of five years.

— The district is asking for a levy to help avoid an operating deficit at a rate of roughly $330 a year per $100,000 of property value over the span of five years. Northwest Local School District bond — A construction bond request to help fund the costs of school facilities and improvements, Northwest is asking taxpayers for a bond costing $175 a year for each $100,000 of property value over the span of 38 years. Northwest Local School District also serves residents in a part of Hamilton County, who will also see this levy on their ballot.

Clermont County



Forest Hills Local School District — The district is asking for a levy to cover current operating expenses and general permanent improvements. It would cost property owners $242 a year for every $100,000 of property value for a continuing period of time. The district also serves some residents of Hamilton County.

Loveland City School District — The levy would cover current operating expenses and cost property-owners $172 annually for every $100,000 of property value for a continuing period of time. The district also serves residents in Hamilton and Warren counties.

Clinton County



Wilmington City School District income tax — The district is requesting a .75% income tax to cover current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements. The tax would last for five years.

Hamilton County



Forest Hills Local School District — The district is asking for a levy to cover current operating expenses and general permanent improvements. It would cost property owners $242 a year for every $100,000 of property value for a continuing period of time. The district also serves residents of Clermont County.

Loveland City School District — The levy would cover current operating expenses and cost property-owners $172 annually for every $100,000 of property value for a continuing period of time. The district also serves residents in Clermont and Warren counties.

Northwest Local School District bond — A construction bond request to help fund the costs of school facilities and improvements, Northwest is asking taxpayers for a bond costing $175 a year for each $100,000 of property value over the span of 38 years. Northwest Local School District also serves residents in Butler County, who will also see this levy on their ballot.

— A construction bond request to help fund the costs of school facilities and improvements, Northwest is asking taxpayers for a bond costing $175 a year for each $100,000 of property value over the span of 38 years. Northwest Local School District also serves residents in Butler County, who will also see this levy on their ballot. Winton Woods City School District — The district is asking for a levy to cover emergency requirements of the school district. It would cost property owners $217 annually for each $100,000 of property value over the span of five years.

Warren County



— The district also has a levy on the ballot, to help with permanent improvements in the district. It's requesting roughly $182 a year for each $100,000 of property value over the span of five years. Blanchester Local Schools also serve Brown, Clinton and Clermont counties. Carlisle Local School District — The district is requesting a levy to avoid an operating deficit. It would cost homeowners $154 a year for every $100,000 of property value over the span of five years.

— The district is requesting a levy to avoid an operating deficit. It would cost homeowners $154 a year for every $100,000 of property value over the span of five years. Franklin City School District — The district is requesting a levy to cover its necessary requirements. It would cost property owners $488 annually for every $100,000 of property value over the span of five years.

— The district is requesting a levy to cover its necessary requirements. It would cost property owners $488 annually for every $100,000 of property value over the span of five years. Xenia Community School District income tax — The district is requesting a .5% income tax renewal that is currently set to expire at the end of 2023. The district wants to renew the income tax for another seven years.

— The district is requesting a .5% income tax renewal that is currently set to expire at the end of 2023. The district wants to renew the income tax for another seven years. Loveland City School District — The levy would cover current operating expenses and cost property-owners $172 annually for every $100,000 of property value for a continuing period of time. The district also serves residents in Clermont and Hamilton counties.