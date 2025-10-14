Clermont County Children's Services employees say levy increase on November ballot is 'necessary'

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Clermont County Children’s Services is currently relying on funding from a renewed 2006 0.8 mill levy to pay for placement when a child is removed from their home.

“Last year in 2024, we had around 283 children, I believe that were placed outside of their home,” said Dotty Meier, the Director of Clermont County Job and Family Services. “And we incurred over $7.5 million in costs.”

Meier says with those costs, the current levy is not cutting it anymore, and costs are only going up. That’s why they’re asking voters this November for a levy increase.

“It’s going to help us not draw as much from reserves; our whole goal is to not run out of reserves mid-levy cycle,” Meier said.

Child services employees ask voters for levy increase

The levy is a .2 mill increase from what taxpayers are currently paying. That adds up to about $23 a year per $100,000 of their home's appraised value, or an extra $7 a year from their current property taxes.

“It’s necessary for the kids who are being placed in these homes,” said assistant director of Clermont County Child Protective Services Anne Gross,

But some in the community are against any tax increases, no matter how big or small.

In a Clermont County Facebook group, over 150 people shared their opinions on levies, specifically those that will be on the ballot in November.

Those against the levy mainly say they don’t want any more property taxes, and that it’s already their biggest expense. Those in favor of the levy say if anyone needs these tax dollars, it's organizations like Children's Services.

We asked Meier and Gross what they would say to those who are against the levy.

“We knew that there would be some voters that would look at the word either levy, or Children’s Protective Services and just say no, absolutely not,” Meier. said “It’s such a slight increase, but it’s gonna have such a huge impact on our ability to serve families, and then children who are deemed at risk.”

If the levy is not passed, they’ll be forced to cut preventative programs that help keep children in the home with their families.

Children’s Services will be hosting town halls across Clermont County leading up to the election to answer any questions and concerns voters may have.

Here is a full schedule of the town halls:

