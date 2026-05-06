Meeka Owens wins Democratic primary for Hamilton County commissioner, defeating incumbent Summerow Dumas

CINCINNATI — Meeka Owens has won the Democratic primary for Hamilton County commissioner, defeating incumbent Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

Owens, who is currently serving her third two-year term on Cincinnati City Council, announced her campaign just weeks after swearing in this January. Her opponent, Summerow Dumas, was the first Black person to serve on the Hamilton County Commission and the first Black woman to hold such a position in the state of Ohio.

This was Summerow Dumas' first contested primary since unseating longtime Republican incumbent Chris Monzel in 2018. She told our partners at WXVU she was "a little surprised" to see Owens run against her.

"Everybody has an opportunity to put in for whatever position they want, no problem with that," she said. "But because my (election) was historical, and I've done great work, I'm just a little surprised."

Owens, an Avondale native, previously said she felt like the seat had been driven by "ego, not outcomes," saying there was focus on "the personal attacks, the disputes" instead of the work.

"Again, personal attacks have no place, I believe, in elected office, but conversations about how we improve people's lives should be the center of the work that we're doing," Owens said.

Summerow Dumas, however, said conflict between commissioners "doesn't mean that we were not able to resolve issues, that we were not able to do great things."

The Hamilton County Democratic Party elected not to endorse either candidate, though the nominating committee recommended endorsing Summerow Dumas.

Owens' campaign has focused on housing stability and affordability, climate action and regional collaboration.