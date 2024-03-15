Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Ohio Primary Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the 2024 primary coming up shortly — we created an election guide on everything you need to know about the March 19 election. This guide only includes the Cincinnati area.

If this guide is missing any candidate, please email Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau at morgan.trau@wews.com with the subject line "2024 PRIMARY GUIDE UPDATE."

Presidential

Despite every other candidate dropping out, you will see multiple candidates on the ballot.

Democratic primary: Incumbent President Joe Biden and Dean Phillips, who dropped out.

Republican primary: Former President Donald Trump and the following who dropped out: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis.

U.S. Senate

Three candidates are running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Republican primary: State Sen. Matt Dolan, Sec. of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno.

The winner faces off against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

U.S. House

There are 2 primary races impacting the Cincinnati area.

District 2 – Includes Clermont, Clinton and more

Democratic primary: Samantha Meadows and Joe Wessels (unofficially withdrew).

Republican primary: Niraj Antani, Kim Georgeton, Phil Heimlich, Ron Hood, Tom Hwang, Larry Kidd, Derek Myers, Tim O'Hara, Charles Tassell, David Taylor, Shane Wilkin.

District 8 – Includes Butler

Democratic primary: Vanessa Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins.

Republican primary: Incumbent Warren Davidson and Kay Rogers.

State Supreme Court

There is one primary race for the Ohio Supreme Court.

Democratic primary: Lisa Forbes vs. Terri Jamison

The winner will face off against Republican Dan Hawkin.

District maps

First things first, you need to figure out what district you live in. The Sec. of State website has a handy tool called "Find my District."

Once you are there, type in your address. You should get a pop-up stating the numbers for your house, senate, congressional and school district.

Remember or write those down and come back to this guide.

State Senate

There are two primary races in the Cincinnati area for the Ohio Senate.

District 4 – Includes part of Butler

Republican primary: Incumbent George Lang, Candice Keller and Mark Morgan.

The winner will face off against Democrat Thomas Cooke.

District 10 – Includes Clark, Clinton and Greene

Republican primary: Carolyn Destefani and Kyle Koehler.

The winner will face off against Democrat Dan McGregor.

State House

There are 8 primary races in the Cincinnati area for the Ohio House.

District 24 – Includes part of Hamilton

Democratic primary: Incumbent Dani Isaacsohn and Stephan Pryor.

The winner will face off against Republican John Sess.

District 29 – Includes part of Hamilton

Republican primary: Incumbent Cindy Abrams and George Brunemann.

The winner will face off against Democrat Joe Salvato.

District 30 – Includes part of Hamilton

Democratic primary: Stefanie Hawk and Andrew Voynovich.

The winner faces off against Republican Mike Odioso.

District 46 – Includes part of Butler

Republican primary: Incumbent Thomas Hall and Zachary Stacy.

The winner faces off against Democrat Benjamin McCall.

District 47 – Includes part of Butler

Republican primary: Incumbent Sara Carruthers and Diane Mullins.

The winner faces off against Democrat Vanessa Cummings.

District 55 – Includes part of Warren

Republican primary: Ben McCullough and Michelle Teska.

The winner faces off against Democrat Laura Marie Davis.

District 56 – Includes part of Warren

Republican primary: Incumbent Adam Mathews, Kathy Grossmann and Heather Salyer.

The winner faces off against Democrat Cleveland Canova.

District 62 – Includes part of Clermont

Republican primary: Incumbent Jean Schmidt and Dillon Blevins.

The winner faces off against Democrat Katie Vockell.

City and township ballot measures

This depends on your area.

Judges

Court of appeals judges and local municipality judges will also be on the ballot.

Voting

Click here to register to vote.

Click here to check your registration status.

Election Day is March 19. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

There are still early in-person voting hours. You MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.

If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.

March 16: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

March 17: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

March 18: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

March 19: Primary Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 19: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

March 23: Last day for boards of elections to receive absentee ballots that have been postmarked on or before March 18.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card; an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck or other government document or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed; a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

