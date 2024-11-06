Connie Pillich becomes first woman elected to serve as Hamilton County prosecutor

CINCINNATI — For the first time in Hamilton County's history, a woman has been elected to serve as prosecutor. Former state representative Connie Pillich will be the next Hamilton County prosecutor.

The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Melissa Powers, who was appointed to the seat in January 2023 by the Hamilton County Republican Party after former prosecutor Joe Deters was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

An Air Force veteran, Pillich earned her MBA while on active duty before entering law school at UC, where Powers also studied law. Pillich started her own private practice, prosecuting civil cases. She also served as a public defender for some criminal felony cases.

She was elected to the Ohio State House in 2009, a legislative seat she held until 2014 when she unsuccessfully lost her bid for Ohio State treasurer. Now, she will be the county's top prosecutor.

While her opponent stressed that she was not qualified for the job because she had never served as a prosecutor and handled her final civil case in 2022, Pillich said "I have done everything in my adult life to try to keep us safe."

"As an officer in the military, as a public defender, as a private practice attorney, helping people keep their homes and jobs, and as a state legislator, and I want to bring all those skills to the prosecutor's office so that we can be safe," Pillich told WCPO ahead of the election.

