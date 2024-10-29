2024 voter guide: Everything you need to know about voting in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI — It's almost Election Day! Yes, everyone knows what's at the top of the ticket but there are plenty of other important races to pay attention to this year. Here's your breakdown (by state) of what's on your ballot and how to exercise your civic duty either before or on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ohio

How to vote

On Election Day, you must cast your ballots at your designated polling place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling place if you are unsure or have recently moved.

You can also vote in person at your county's Board of Elections any day before Monday, Nov. 4 — including during the weekend. Here is the schedule for each day. To find your Board of Election's location, click here.

Ohio requires voters to present a photo ID. You must bring your Ohio driver's license, Ohio ID card, interim ID form issued by the BMV, U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or VA ID card.

The ID must have a photo, the voter's name and an expiration date that hasn't passed. It is OK if your driver's license or state ID has your previous address as long as it has not expired. If you don't have the correct form of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.

What's on the ballot

You can view your sample ballot by clicking your county and entering your address here.

Issue 1

Ohioans are voting on whether politicians should be removed from the redistricting process with Issue 1. Read the ballot language here.

Voting yes would create a 15-member Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission made up of Democrats, Republicans and independent citizens who represent different geographic areas and demographics. Voting no rejects the proposal and keeps the current setup.

Click here to read a breakdown of the issue, including notes on who supports or opposes Issue 1.

U.S. Senator

If you live in the Tri-State, you've seen the ads. Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown is running against Republican challenger Bernie Moreno in one of the most expensive races in the country. Libertarian Don Kissik is also on the ballot.

U.S. Rep. — 1st Congressional District

After upending longtime Republican Steve Chabot in the 2022 election, Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman is going head-to-head with Republican challenger Orlando Sonza, former assistant prosecutor in Hamilton County.

Those living in Cincinnati and the eastern suburbs of Hamilton County will see this race on their ballot. Click here for a deep-dive on both candidates.

U.S. Rep. — 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Samantha Meadows and Republican David Taylor are facing off for Ohio's 2nd Congressional District seat after incumbent Brad Wenstrup announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection. Both are political newcomers.

Ohio Supreme Court

Races for Ohio Supreme Court will have a significant impact on the state. Right now, there's a 4-3 Republican majority on the court. But three races this election will determine the new makeup of the court.

Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart, a Democrat, will defend her seat against Justice Joe Deters. He chose to vacate his seat to run for hers. Democratic Justice Michael Donnely will face off against Cincinnati Republican Judge Megan Shanahan. Cleveland Democratic Judge Lisa Forbes and Columbus Republican Judge Dan Hawkins are both vying for the remaining open seat.

Read more about these races and what's at stake here.

Kentucky

How to vote

Polls are open in Kentucky on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can go to Kentucky's voter information center to check your registration and find your exact polling place.

If you want to take advantage of early voting opportunities, you can vote in person on Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov 2. Each county has designated early voting locations that are likely different than your designated polling place. Click here to find your county's locations and early voting times.

You will need to show a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. Acceptable IDs include a Kentucky driver's license, Kentucky ID card, U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. military ID, Kentucky National Guard ID, any city or county government-issued photo ID and photo ID issued by a public or private college or professional school located within the U.S.

What's on the ballot

You can get a specific sample ballot by finding your county here.

Amendment 1

Constitutional Amendment 1 would change the language within Kentucky's Constitution to prohibit anyone who is not a U.S. citizen from being allowed to vote. Read the entire amendment here.

Voting yes means you support the amendment, voting no means you do not.

Amendment 2

Constitutional Amendment 2 focuses on education. Specifically, voters are deciding whether public funds should be allowed to go toward education systems outside of public schools. Read the entire amendment here.

We've covered both sides of this argument leading up to the election. You can read our most recent coverage here.

Voting yes means you support the Kentucky General Assembly providing financial support to other systems, voting no means you do not.

U.S. Rep. — 4th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R) is running unopposed in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, which includes Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen and Pendleton counties.

Indiana

How to vote

Hoosiers can vote between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Election Day. You can click here and select "Find My Polling Location" to find your polling place on Election Day.

Any registered voter can also cast their ballots early and in person through Monday, Nov. 4. Each county has designated early voting sites. You can find your county's early voting locations and times either through the county's website or via Indiana's voting information tool here.

Photo IDs are required in Indiana. A driver's license, state ID card, U.S. military ID, U.S. passport or passport card or a student ID from any Indiana state school should be sufficient.

What's on the ballot

Visit Indiana's Voter Portal here and click "Who's on my ballot" to get a sample ballot specific to your city or municipality.

Governor/Lt. Gov

The biggest statewide race in Indiana is for governor and lieutenant governor. Republican Sen. Mike Braun is running against Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction who switched from the Republican to the Democratic Party in 2021, and Libertarian nominee Donald Rainwater.

An interesting wrinkle in this race involves the lieutenant governor candidates. While Braun selected state Rep. Julie McGuire as his running mate, pastor and podcaster Micah Beckwith secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor process and become Braun's running mate. You can read more about that here.

U.S. Senator

Because Braun is running for governor, Hoosiers will be voting on who they want to take his seat. The race is between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, Democrat clinical psychologist Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

U.S. Rep — 9th Congressional District

Tri-State voters living in Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties will get to select their U.S. House representative this election. Republican incumbent Erin Houchin is running against Democrat Timothy Peck and Libertarian Russell Brooksbank.

Attorney General

Indiana AG Todd Rokita, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Destiny Wells.

On election night, we will have all the latest results, from the presidential electoral votes to city ordinances. You can click here to visit the page that will show those results after polls are closed. Bookmark that page for election night, and go vote!