Greg Landsman vs. Orlando Sonza: What to know about the Ohio 1st Congressional District race

CINCINNATI — U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman is looking to defend his Ohio 1st Congressional District seat this November.

After upending longtime Republican Steve Chabot in the 2022 election, Landsman is going head-to-head with Republican candidate Orlando Sonza, who is a former assistant prosecutor in Hamilton County and the recently appointed executive director for the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission.

Ohio's 1st Congressional District is made up of all of Cincinnati and the eastern suburbs in Hamilton County, including Anderson Township, Montgomery, Indian Hill, Madeira and Blue Ash, as well as all of Warren County.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates:

Greg Landsman

Before being elected to Ohio's 1st Congressional District, Landsman, 47, served as a Cincinnati City Council member for five years. The Cincinnati native and former public school teacher also spearheaded the Preschool Promise Initiative, which provides two years of preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds in Cincinnati.

Orlando Sonza

Sonza, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, previously ran for Ohio State Senate District 9, which covers a portion of Cincinnati and central suburbs of Hamilton County, but lost to Democrat Catherine Ingram.

Most recently, Sonza was appointed executive director of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, which oversees benefits for veterans in the county.

Here's where each candidate stands on certain issues:

Economy

Landsman

According to his campaign website, Landsman is "fighting for an economy that works for the middle class — not just millionaires, billionaires and big corporations."

Landsman cited his efforts on city council to help with wage increases and hazard pay for first responders. He also said he helped lead the effort for the first Project Labor Agreement in Cincinnati's history.

Landsman, per his campaign website, said he's focused on investing in job training and small businesses, raising minimum wage and protecting the right to organize.

In a debate with Sonza, Landsman also emphasized his desire to raise taxes on the wealthy.

Sonza

Per Sonza's campaign website, he's emphasizing inflation when it comes to the economy. He said he wants to rein in government spending while implementing policies that encourage economic growth, like investing in infrastructure.

In terms of taxes, Sonza said "we need those that have been more fortunate to invest in their businesses, raise wages and provide economic growth to the economy."

As a congressman, Sonza says he would advocate to simplify the tax code, increase small business incentives and reduce wasteful government spending.

Public Safety

Landsman

During his time in Congress, Landsman introduced bipartisan legislation to help law enforcement recruit and retain officers through federal funding programs, according to his campaign website.

His campaign website also cited his city council tenure when he "fought for additional resources for local police and fire departments, restored overtime pay for police officers and funded a second police recruit class for the first time in nearly 20 years."

Sonza

Per Sonza's campaign website, he said "the spike in violence here in the First District is due to a variety of factors, including economic uncertainty and social unrest."

If elected, Sonza plans to increase funding for community policing and mental health resources "to address the root causes of violence."

Sonza also said he supports judges' use of discretion on whether or not someone poses a danger to the community during the assessment of bail and proper sentencing.

Israel-Palestine Conflict

Landsman

Landsman, who is Jewish, became a focal point of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Tri-State in early October, when protestors set up an encampment outside his home. The protestors said they chose to rally outside his home in part because Landsman signed a bill that appropriated aid for Israel.

In a July statement, Landsman called for bipartisan efforts to "end the Iranian aggression, end major military operations in Gaza, get the hostages home, surge humanitarian aid and build the conditions for reconstruction in Gaza, get Hezbollah to stand down and move back away from the Israeli border, end the Houthis' attacks on Israel and commercial shipping and begin the process of a sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians."

During a debate, Landsman accused Sonza of accepting an endorsement from a Holocaust denier, which Sonza said he renounced once he learned of his anti-Semitic views.

Sonza

Sonza has previously criticized Landsman, saying he isn't supporting Israel enough. He's also accused Landsman on not cracking down or speaking out about pro-Palestine protests.

"Landsman is standing with pro-Palestinian members of his party by refusing to condemn these actions," Sonza said in a July statement. "As a congressman, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel."

Sonza has also shown support for releasing all Israeli hostages, posting on X that he "will continue to unequivocally stand with our Israeli Allies."

Abortion

Landsman

According to Landsman's website, he's focused on protecting women's medical choices.

Landsman is part of the Pro-Choice Caucus in Congress, where he's working to codify Roe v. Wade, ensure access to birth control and protect IVF treatment.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade has had devastating consequences for abortion access, birth control and reproductive care," Landsman said in a February 2023 statement. "From city halls to state legislatures to Congress, the right to bodily autonomy is under attack."

Sonza

Sonza once backed a federal abortion ban, but he has since changed his position, according to a report from Business Insider.

Sonza told Business Insider that the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the 2023 Issue One campaign to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio's constitution — something he vocally opposed then — have led him to soften his position on abortion.

"The Supreme Court decided abortion is a state's rights issue and Ohio voters made their position known with the rejection of Issue 1 just a few months ago," Sonza told Business Insider. "I remain pro-life and pro-family which is why I proudly support IVF access. We need to promote policies that help create Ohio families."

Immigration

Landsman

In January, Landsman introduced a resolution in the House in support of fully funding southern border measures.

"Folks have been pushing for comprehensive immigration reform for years, and we have to get it done," he said in a statement. "The (Biden) Administration could do more, such as building on last year's increase in border personnel and pushing on authorities in Mexico to provide even more enforcement."

Sonza

Sonza wants to prioritize a strong national defense, according to his campaign website.

"As a son of immigrants, Orlando can speak to the importance of securing our southern border while at the same time working to fix our broken immigration system so that immigrants can come here safely and legally and pursue the American dream," according to Sonza's website.

