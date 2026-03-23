Giant Fuyao Glass America plant fire burns for hours in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio — A huge fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine burned for hours Sunday night as crews battled weather conditions and high winds.

The flames tearing through the roof of the automotive glass company’s production complex could be seen for miles.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at the plant on West Stroop Road and flames were still burning after midnight, Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher said.

The fire started on the roof of the building, Hatcher said, but he could not say if there was damage within the building. He said the fire struck a newer part of the Fuyao complex, where the company had been setting up new manufacturing lines.

Fire crews had to suspend aerial ladders above the roof due to lightning strikes in the area. Hatcher said crews would continue working after the storm died down.

Multiple area fire departments assisted the Moraine Fire Department, although a Moraine dispatcher could not immediately say how many. Thousands of gallons of water were used to fight the fire.

Nick Graham | Journal-News staff

A statement from the company said, “At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, a fire was reported at our Moraine, Ohio facility. Employees quickly implemented our emergency response plan, all were evacuated safely and first responders were notified. We will provide additional updates as we learn more but we are grateful that our employees are safe and for the professional, dedicated and quick support from local fire services.”

No cause for the fire was immediately reported. Hatcher said no fire crews or employees were injured.

At midnight, fire crews still had not been in the building as the fire was mostly on the roof of the plant, according to Hatcher. He said most of the flames were caused by roofing materials.

Hatcher said when crews first appeared at the plant there was some confusion because flames were not immediately visible.

Nick Graham | Journal-News staff

He said the fire struck where Fuyao was setting up a new coating line.

Fire crews did a good job under tough conditions, he said.

Heavy winds in the area stoked the flames, and although there was heavy rain, that rain did not tamp down the flames for long.

Residents near the plant said they could smell chemicals burning, and smoke could be seen across Kettering, Moraine, Miami Twp. and other areas.

Parts of roads surrounding the plant, including Dixie Drive, were closed to traffic. Hatcher recommended people not drive by the plant so they don’t cause accidents.

Tim and Sue Turpin, West Carrollton residents, said from their vantage point near the area of Ohio 725 and Alex Road pervasive thick black smoke could be seen.

While they didn’t see flames from that distance, black smoke and haze were visible, Tim Turpin said.

“There’s a haze in the air, and a really strong chemical smell,” he said.

“And we can smell it in our house,” Sue Turpin added.

Former Ohio State Sen. Nirah Antani, a Miamisburg resident, said a Fuyao employee told him employees are being notified not to report to work Monday.

AES Ohio said electric service had been cut to the plant to help firefighters, who fought 40 mph winds as they tried to pour water on the building.

Fuyao, headquartered in Fuzhou, China, bought the former General Motors assembly plant in 2014. The company added roughly 600,000 square feet of production space in 2025.

The company says it produces 30% of all automotive glass in the U.S.

Fuyao Glass America Vice President Amy Lei said last year the glass company had invested $1 billion in Montgomery County, and the company’s American presence is designed to attract and serve the American market.

“Ohio is in the center of everything for what we do in the U.S.,” Lei said. “And everything we do here, stays here in the U.S.”

The company also has locations in Michigan and South Carolina, and it will be expanding its Illinois operations.

Federal agents searched Fuyao’s main plant and other local locations in the summer of 2024. No charges have been filed, and Fuyao has not been named a target of any investigation.

The local Fuyao plant played an integral role in federal allegations contained in a civil forfeiture filing this year.

Fuyao was not named as a target of the federal investigation. A civil filing said an organization it calls E-Z Iron Works was paid $126 million by Fuyao.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO.com.