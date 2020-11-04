Menu

Election results from top Tri-State races

2020 elections Hamilton County
Posted at 2:40 AM, Nov 04, 2020
After a months-long election season, many Tri-State races were decided by Wednesday morning.

Here are the results of the top races in the area:

OHIO

Representative, 1st Congressional District - Republican Congressman Steve Chabot defeated Democrat Kate Schroder in the race for Ohio’s first district seat.

Representative, 2nd Congressional District - Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup won a fifth term after defeating Democrat Jamie Castle for the seat.

Representative, 8th Congressional District - Republican incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson defeated Democratic challenger Vanessa Enoch.

Hamilton County Sheriff - Democrat Charmaine McGuffey defeated Republican Bruce Hoffbauer. She becomes both the first woman sheriff and the first openly gay sheriff of Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Prosecutor - Incumbent Republican prosecutor Joe Deters won against Democratic challenger and retired judge Fanon Rucker.

Hamilton County Commissioner (term begins Jan. 2, 2021) - Democrat Alicia Reece defeated Republican challenger Andy Black in a race for the seat left vacant after the death of longtime Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune.

Hamilton County Commissioner (term begins Jan. 3, 2021) - Commissioner Denise Driehaus, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Matthew O'Neill.

View all Ohio election results here.

KENTUCKY

U.S. Senator, Kentucky - Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defeated Democrat and Marine Corp. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, winning his seventh Senate term.

Representative, 4th Congressional District - Republican Congressman Thomas Massie won a fifth term, defeating Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby.

A constitutional amendment on Marsy's Law, written to improve rights and standing for victims or survivors of alleged criminal activity, passed with 63% of the vote.

A second constitutional amendment item to increase terms for judges and commonwealth's attorneys failed with 69% of Kentucky voters against the amendment.

View all Kentucky election results here.

INDIANA

Governor: Republican Governor Eric Holcomb won reelection over Democratic opponent Woody Myer.

Representative, 6th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, defeated Democrat Jeannie Lee Lake to secure his reelection.

Attorney General: Republican Todd Rokita defeated Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel to become Indiana's next attorney general.

View all Indiana election results here.

