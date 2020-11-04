US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won re-election to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

Massie had drawn President Donald Trump’s ire on coronavirus relief.

Massie has a reputation for contrarian stances, voting against bipartisan and conservative bills. When the congressman from Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District held up a vote on a $2 trillion relief package in March, Trump called him “a disaster for America” on Twitter.

The 4th District adjoining the Ohio River includes several Kentucky suburbs of neighboring Cincinnati, Ohio.

