UC hopes to increase diversity in STEM careers through new research program

CINCINNATI — A new STEM program at the University of Cincinnati aims to connect underrepresented students with faculty members to do scientific research.

Undergraduates Pursuing Research in Science and Engineering (UPRISE) matched 20 students over the summer. Some of these students are first-generation college students, racial minorities, have disabilities or are non-traditional college students, for example.

“There have been a number of studies that have shown that diversity can lead to more creativity,” said UPRISE Director Heather Norton. “Who is in those scientific seats of power, if you will, who gets to ask the questions and seek funding can really shape the pace and flavor of scientific development.”

Second-year student Mary Wilkins said she never thought she would get selected.

“When I got in I was like this is my chance to grow, this is my chance to prove I can do it, this is my chance to figure out what I like," Wilkins said. "It was an opportunity to try everything new all at once without the fear of falling."

Wilkins said the program was life-changing.

“It was a way to mess up and fail but having the comfort to grow,” Wilkins said. “I’ve discovered passions for research I had no idea I had.”

Chase Dietz was also a part of the program.

“For the kind of degree I want to pursue graduate-wise, I know that I need a strong research background, but I transferred to UC, I was a first-gen student. I knew nothing about college or research, and I was so stressed about finding opportunities for that,” he said.

He said UPRISE showed him he is on the right path.

“If I didn’t have this program I would still kind of be in the dark about what I need to do, when I need to do it and who to talk to to get help,” he said.

Norton said UPRISE is built on a previous program known as WISE, Women in Science and Engineering. She added UPRISE opens the doors for more students who have historically been excluded. Norton hopes the program helps with recruitment and retention in the STEM field.

“The long-term goal is that all of the students that go through the program will not only complete their degrees at UC but will ultimately pursue a degree in higher education whether that’s through graduate school or medical school or pharmacy school in a STEM field,” Norton said.

She said it is important to have a diverse group of people asking questions to get multiple perspectives. Wilkins and Dietz encourage students to apply for the program next year.

Student applications will open in January for the second year of the UPRISE program.