Ohio schools receive money for security improvements, here are the districts getting the most

CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 K-12 Ohio schools will receive funding for security upgrades.

The $47 million in awards are part of the governor's K-12 School Safety Grant Program that will cover security enhancements such as cameras, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems. DeWine launched the program in 2021 with the goal to create a safer environment for students and teachers.

The five districts getting the largest amounts are:



Cincinnati Public Schools: $993,320

Lakota Local School District: $950,000

Fairfield City Schools: $350,000

Springboro Schools: $300,000

Princeton City Schools: $265,136

“The goal is that no matter where a child goes to school that these basic safety needs are met within that school where the child goes," DeWine said. "With that intention in mind, we start off at least with the idea of helping those schools that are further behind."

Madeira Middle School is one of the 1,183 schools awarded a safety grant. The city's police department conducted active shooter training on campus Tuesday. The new training allows police to lead medical responders to victims who may be injured, all while trying to stop the threat.

“They are escorted by us,” said Paul Phillips with Madeira police. “We try not to put them in harm's way more than we need to, but we realize that their skills to help save someone's life can't be waiting outside the building. We've got to bring them inside.”

According to the National Center on Education statistics, one in four U.S public schools don’t have classroom doors that can be locked from the inside. Tuesday’s training simulated what happens in the event of locked doors.

“It's a good time to not only watch the officers and how they perform but to see what equipment they are using and to see what works and what doesn’t work," Phillips said. "Is there any equipment we need in addition to what we already have? Is it something every individual officer needs or something that we can put in each patrol car?"

A spokesperson from the governor's office told WCPO that after his announcement, $53 million in grants are left for school districts to apply. More information on applications will be announced in the coming weeks.

