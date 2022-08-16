Thomas More University creates new Facebook page after hackers take over

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More University created a new Facebook page after its previous page was hacked.

The university's profile picture changed Friday to an image of an unidentified woman. Since then, the school's page has only posted photos of the woman with captions like, "Can't sleep without someone to cuddle with." The posts have not been deleted.

Thomas More said its new Facebook page will not only allow them to connect with the community, but report the hackers.

"The University is doing everything we can to contact Facebook to help resolve this issue and regain control of our page," the school said. "Of course we are frustrated by the incident, but we ask for your patience and grace as we work through this challenge."

The current Thomas More Facebook page can be found @ThomasMoreUniversity.

