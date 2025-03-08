WCPO 9 Regional Bee winners secure spots in 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee!

On Saturday, dozens of spellers gathered for the WCPO 9 Regional Bee in Cincinnati. Winners from the regional competition at the Cincinnati Public Schools' Education Center will compete in the Scripps National Bee later this year.

Ohio spellers competed early Saturday morning, while spellers from Indiana and Northern Kentucky faced off into the afternoon.

During the competition, sixth grader Rujva Patel won the Ohio part of the spelling bee with the correct spelling of the word "Bromatium." Patel is a student at Cherokee Elementary School in Liberty Township.

Marc Price/WCPO

"It feels great," she told us after the win. "I've been practicing for a while and working very hard."

Patel said she studied vigorously for the regional bee and told WCPO that her family was excited to help her with her spelling journey. Her mother told WCPO that other than homework and playing volleyball, Rujva was focused on preparing for the bee.

In the Indiana and Northern Kentucky part of the spelling bee, seventh grader George Weghorst clinched the win with the correct spelling of the word "Fardel." Weghorst is a student at Highlands Middle School in Fort Thomas.

Marc Price/WCPO

"It feels great. I feel fortunate to win," Weghorst said. "There are great school spelling bee winners here, and I'm just excited to go to nationals."

George's mother told WCPO that ever since he won his school spelling bee in the fourth grade, he's had a goal to make it to nationals.

"(We're) super proud of his effort and what he wanted to do to make this happen," she said.

To prepare for the national bee, Weghorst told us he's going to "keep doing what I've been doing — working hard."

Preliminary rounds for the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin Tuesday, May 27, with the finals taking place Thursday, May 29. More than 200 spellers across the country will travel to the Washington D.C. area for a chance to compete in the competition