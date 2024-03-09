Scripps Regional Spelling Bee winner from Ohio secures spot for national competition

CINCINNATI — Spelling bee season is here!

Winners from Saturday's regional competition at the Cincinnati Public Schools' Education Center will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.

Ohio spellers competed Saturday morning, while spellers from Indiana and Kentucky are competing throughout the afternoon.

During Saturday's competition, seventh grader Emily Castilla secured her spot for the bee with the correct spelling of the word "kiloton."

Blake Sheely/WCPO

"I'm just so excited to have this opportunity because I really did not think I'd be winning today but I was able to win," Emily said.

Emily said she competed the last two years and didn't win the regional bee, but she had "a lot of confidence" this year instilled by her family. Emily's brother was also the Ohio regional winner five years ago and placed 30th in the national competition.

Emily said her goal for the National Bee to "do the best she can."

The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place on Thursday, May 30. More than 200 spellers across the country will travel to the Washington D.C. area for a chance to compete in the competition, which will be hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.