Princeton City Schools proposes emergency levy to avoid severe budget cuts and potential school closure

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Princeton City School District faces major cuts and a potential school closure if an emergency operating levy fails to pass on the May ballot.

According to board president Jon Simons, a $10.6 million levy failed in November, resulting in 40 staff cuts and a hiring freeze.

"The majority of the budget are wages, benefits, contracts or supplementals, those types of things," said Simons. "So we’ve had to reduce those. If the levy had passed, we would have had the money beginning of January."

The proposed emergency levy aims to generate $12.8 million over the next 10 years. Homeowners would pay approximately $231 for every $100,000 of their home's appraised value.

As the district faces challenges, those with children in Princeton schools, like Tom Benjamin, are deeply concerned about the future.

"As an alumni and parent of three alumni, it’s going to be hard and devastating to Princeton," Benjamin said. "It’s home to me."

Princeton City School District and parents urge voters to vote for emergency levy:

This year, the district has already implemented cuts to transportation services, and field trips are now only feasible if they receive full funding through grants with Princeton's education foundation. If the levy fails, the district may have to cut one of its elementary schools.

"We had done something a little unique, which would be after-school activity buses so the students felt free to stay behind to get tutoring," said Simons. "We had to take away that portion to cut cost and find car pooling alternatives."

The situation has garnered support from the community, with six local mayors joining efforts to encourage voters to protect and preserve the district.

"There’s also a Facebook page, Securing Princeton's Future, that keeps parents informed," Benjamin said. "A lot of good information comes out there. There’s a way to request yard signs and if you’re willing to volunteer for the levy or make a donation to the levy you can get that there as well."