Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Middletown, Lakota Local Schools showcase innovative learning to 125 school districts

125 School districts from across the country arrived Cincinnati to check out two local districts that are changing the game when it comes to education. 200 Members toured Middletown and Lakota schools to learn about the programs each district uses to push learning to a new level.
Middletown, Lakota innovation
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 23:01:11-05

CINCINNATI — Two local school districts opened their doors to nearly 200 people Thursday, showcasing their innovation in the classroom.

Middletown and Lakota Local Schools are both members of the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools. Together, the two district superintendents hosted 125 school districts from across the country for a three-day event.

People toured the district campuses and learned about the ways innovative ways learning is happening.

“I was fortunate enough to go on some visits pre-pandemic and brought some things back from those visits to Lakota,” said Matt Miller, Lakota Local Schools Superintendent. "It’s a network opportunity to make education even better than what it is.”

Some of the programs on display were Lakota’s Wonderbus, an innovation hub on wheels. In Middletown, students taught district leaders about the virtual reality gear they use to learn algebra.

"This is a showcase," said Marlon Styles, Middletown Superintendent. "This is #middirising at its finest. We’re just here showcasing the creative things we are doing so every student is able to access learning in the classroom."

Both districts have a HOPE Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. Whether practical or technological, the hope is that their new ways of learning mirror the real world.

The three-day event concludes with a discussion among districts about what works and what could use some help. Then, visiting districts will take some new program ideas home.

READ MORE
Students with college credit but no degree get a second chance at graduation
Cincinnati Public Schools names new superintendent

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.