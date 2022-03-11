Middletown, Lakota Local Schools showcase innovative learning to 125 school districts

CINCINNATI — Two local school districts opened their doors to nearly 200 people Thursday, showcasing their innovation in the classroom.

Middletown and Lakota Local Schools are both members of the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools. Together, the two district superintendents hosted 125 school districts from across the country for a three-day event.

People toured the district campuses and learned about the ways innovative ways learning is happening.

“I was fortunate enough to go on some visits pre-pandemic and brought some things back from those visits to Lakota,” said Matt Miller, Lakota Local Schools Superintendent. "It’s a network opportunity to make education even better than what it is.”

Some of the programs on display were Lakota’s Wonderbus, an innovation hub on wheels. In Middletown, students taught district leaders about the virtual reality gear they use to learn algebra.

"This is a showcase," said Marlon Styles, Middletown Superintendent. "This is #middirising at its finest. We’re just here showcasing the creative things we are doing so every student is able to access learning in the classroom."

Both districts have a HOPE Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. Whether practical or technological, the hope is that their new ways of learning mirror the real world.

The three-day event concludes with a discussion among districts about what works and what could use some help. Then, visiting districts will take some new program ideas home.

READ MORE

Students with college credit but no degree get a second chance at graduation

Cincinnati Public Schools names new superintendent