CINCINNATI — While many students are using ChatGPT as a shortcut to finish their homework, those at Huntington Learning Center are learning the old-fashioned way.

"I haven't even thought about ChatGPT," said Harper Klerk, a sixth-grade student.

She said she believes using AI too much can slow the development of her critical thinking skills in math, reading, writing and science.

"It's really important because I want to become a veterinarian, and you have to know how to read essays and stuff," Klerk said.

Since working with a tutor at Huntington Learning Center, Klerk said her reading level has improved.

"I started on a second-grade level and in less than a year, I have grown four (grades)," Klerk said.

WATCH: We visited the tutoring center to see how traditional learning methods are helping students

How tutoring centers help students focus on skills AI can't replace

With school back in session, educators are more aware of the benefits and risks of students using AI.

We looked at studies that found heavy AI use can cause declines in critical thinking and decision-making. Researchers said educators can help counter that by using authentic teaching methods like those at Huntington Learning Center.

Gonzalo Diaz-Infante is the owner of the center in Hyde Park.

"ChatGPT is a great tool, but just like every tool, when you use it too much, then you stop being able to do everything independently on your own," Diaz-Infante said.

Diaz-Infante said it's important for students to know the basic skills since they can't use AI on many tests, including the ACT and SAT.

"It's important that students know how to write a paper on their own because it forces them to think, it forces them to structure what they want to communicate," Diaz-Infante said.

Klerk said now she's encouraging other students to focus on the basics needed to improve their critical thinking skills.