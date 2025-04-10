Xavier: 'At least one' international student's visa has been revoked

CINCINNATI — Less than one week after the University of Cincinnati confirmed the Department of Homeland Security revoked multiple international students' visas, nearby Xavier University said officials became aware of "at least one" student's visa getting revoked.

In a statement, the university said its Center for International Education was "closely" monitoring the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) daily due to revocations at other universities across the country. On Wednesday, officials learned the visa of at least one of its more than 100 international students had been revoked.

"Members of International Student and Scholar Services immediately conducted outreach and are currently supporting students as they navigate this difficult situation. ... While the University must comply with U.S. law, it must also honor its steadfast commitment to caring for the whole person, a tenet that extends to every member of our community — especially during times of uncertainty," the school said in its statement.

At UC, University President Neville G. Pinto said in a letter that the F-1 visas for "a small number" of international students on campus were revoked.

"While we are aware that this is happening at universities across the nation, we have not been contacted by authorities, nor have we been given specific reasons for these revocations," Pinto said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated in March that hundreds of students nationwide have been impacted by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, per a recent ABC News report.

"No one has a right to a visa," Rubio said. "These are things that we decide. We deny visas every day for all kinds of reasons all over the world. We deny visas because we think people might overstay. We deny visas because the country they come from has people that historically overstay. We deny visas every day, and we can revoke visas. If you have the power to deny, you have the power to revoke."

We have reached out to other Tri-State colleges and universities to see if any of their international students have been impacted by the revocations.