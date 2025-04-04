University of Cincinnati: Government revokes student visas for multiple international students

CINCINNATI — The Department of Homeland Security revoked the student visas for multiple international students at UC, the university's president said in a letter to campus Thursday afternoon.

UC President Neville G. Pinto did not provide an exact amount but said in his letter that the F-1 visas for "a small number" of international students on campus were revoked. Non-U.S. citizens must have an F-1 visa to study as an undergraduate or graduate at any U.S. university or college.

"While we are aware that this is happening at universities across the nation, we have not been contacted by authorities, nor have we been given specific reasons for these revocations," Pinto said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated last week that around 300 students nationwide have been impacted by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, per a recent ABC News report.

"No one has a right to a visa," Rubio said. "These are things that we decide. We deny visas every day for all kinds of reasons all over the world. We deny visas because we think people might overstay. We deny visas because the country they come from has people that historically overstay. We deny visas every day, and we can revoke visas. If you have the power to deny, you have the power to revoke."

Our sister station in Denver reported Wednesday that at least nine international students had their visas revoked in the University of Colorado System.

Pinto said UC representatives are in touch with the students impacted, saying "we are doing what we can to support them during this incredibly challenging time."

"I recognize this is deeply alarming news, and especially for members of our international community who are here to enrich their family," Pinto said.

The university president said international students who have any questions or concerns should reach out to International Services.