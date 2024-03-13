University of Cincinnati extends commitment date due to FAFSA delays

CINCINNATI — Students wanting to enroll at the University of Cincinnati will have an extra month before making their final decision.

According to the university, the admitted first-year students set to begin at Uptown's campus in the fall have until June 1 at 5 p.m. to commit.

The previous decision date was May 1.

The date change comes after delays with the U.S. Department of Education impacting student's Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) information, the school said in a press release.

The university said the extra month will allow students who need financial aid to receive the necessary information before committing to a college.

The school said financial aid offers will be sent out as soon as possible but students will likely receive their offers after April 1.

Since the enrollment deadline has been moved, the school said it will also accept housing applications through June 4 at 5 p.m. Only students

who have committed to the university can apply.

The university said students who have not completed the 2024-2025 FAFSA application should fill it out immediately. To apply, click here.

