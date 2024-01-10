'We think we're in the perfect position': University of Cincinnati expects to meet fall housing demand

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati expects an additional 400 to 600 university-housing beds for students next fall, along with approximately 2,000 new beds from private property companies.

The housing additions come as the university expects another year of record enrollment. UC enrollment has grown more than 19% over the last decade, according to the university.

“We think we're in the perfect position as we move into fall ’24 to be able to meet the demand of all the students that want university housing,” said Carl Dieso, assistant vice president of housing services.

Several students voiced frustrations about the university’s lack of campus housing earlier this school year.

In August, the university announced a roughly $100 million investment into university housing. University officials said off-campus housing options offered by private companies are expanding too.

“We're seeing so much investment by the private community in housing in this region,” said Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management.

On Wednesday, those private housing companies came together at a housing fair on campus. The event, spearheaded by students, allowed students to speak with housing agents representing various properties.

“A lot of students are definitely finding it difficult to find somewhere to live and so that's kind of where this came from,” said Trenton Stern, a member of the university’s student government. “Apartments are trying to pop up very quickly and so it seems like they can't build fast enough.”

Stern said one concern is that prices are going up and students are moving farther away from campus.

“It's easy to find places, it's just finding places that are within a reasonable price, within the space you want, the amount of roommates you want,” said freshman Nikhil Patil.

As for university housing, officials say they expect no issue accommodating all incoming freshman and about 1,500 other students next school year.