Some University of Cincinnati restroom signs changed to say biological men, women to comply with Ohio law

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati said Friday a photo circulating on social media showing a restroom sign that says "biological men" is part of the school's compliance with Ohio law.

A Reddit user posted an image Thursday of a sign in front of a restroom on campus that designated it for biological men only. The restroom sign also has a QR code that shows single-occupancy restroom locations on all UC campuses.

Other Reddit users noted the single-occupancy restrooms in their buildings also had signage changed from "all gender" to "single-occupancy restroom."

In a statement, a UC spokesperson told WPCO 9 News the change is connected to Ohio Senate Bill 104, which requires single-sex bathrooms, showers and changing rooms in K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

"Related to SB 104 ... some UC residence halls have seen signage changes," the spokesperson said. "The legislation specifies the requirements for updated signage."

Read our coverage of SB 104 here.

Signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in November, SB 104 goes into effect Feb. 25. It explicitly states restrooms must be for only the male or female biological sex.

"A school shall designate each student restroom, locker room, changing room, or shower room that is accessible by multiple students at the same time, whether located in a school building or located in a facility used by the school for a school-sponsored activity, for the exclusive use by students of the male biological sex only or by students of the female biological sex only," the legislation says.

The legislation also says it will not prohibit schools from allowing students to use single-occupancy restrooms or faculty facilities "due to specific circumstances." The QR code located on the UC restroom sign does have the exact location of all single-occupancy restrooms, which can be found here.