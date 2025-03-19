Former NKU president James Votruba dies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University's longest-serving president has died.

According to the university, former President Emeritus James C. Votruba died at his home on Tuesday night.

The cause of his death was not released.

Votruba arrived to NKU from Michigan State University in 1997 after serving there as vice provost for university outreach and as a professor of higher education. He accepted the presidency at NKU just as Kentucky leaders recognized that if the Commonwealth was to thrive in the new knowledge-based economy, higher education must lead.

Northern Kentucky University said in a press release that Votruba created new colleges, saw massive enrollment increases and stepped NKU toward Division I athletics.

"NKU became a national leader in what is now known as regional stewardship, growing into an institution where dreamers are always welcome and where the biggest aspirations of our region and our community are fulfilled," said current President of Northern Kentucky University Cady Short-Thompson.

Short-Thompson mentioned in the press release Votruba's impact on his career and the community. "Like so many students, regents, faculty, staff, administrators and community members, my life and career have been shaped and positively impacted by his leadership and inimitable communication gifts," Short-Thompson stated. "Jim led with energy, vision and an uncanny ability to positively connect with all of his constituents."

Votruba stepped down as president in 2012 and served as a professor in the educational leadership doctoral program. Short-Thompson said he "remained actively engaged in education leadership challenges at both the local and national levels."

Votruba was 79 years old.