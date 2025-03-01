'Fairness should not be a fight' | Northern Kentucky University students protest bills threatening DEI

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Dozens of students at Northern Kentucky University voiced their concerns Friday about proposed legislation that could significantly alter their educational environment. House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 164 seek to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs from public universities, similar to President Donald Trump’s executive order to end DEI programs in higher education.

“If our space is taken away, what is that going to look like for other Black students? I came here, and this is what I was involved in because I feel like I belong,” said Jasmine Bradley, president of NKU’s Black Student Union.

Friday, Feb. 28, marked the deadline the Department of Education recently gave institutions to decide between getting rid of DEI initiatives or risking losing federal funding.

In response, students from eight universities — University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Northern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University, Western Kentucky University and Murray State University — rallied against the legislative proposals that would impact their future and educational experiences.

Nearly 50 students protested Friday outside NKU's Student Union plaza, chanting, “Fairness should not be a fight,” echoing their determination to advocate for their rights. Students also sat outside NKU President Cady Short-Thompson’s office and participated in two rallies this week.

Joe Gallenstein of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth had QR codes for students to scan during the protest to send messages to legislators about their concerns regarding the proposed bills.

Watch their efforts below:

Students in Kentucky protest end of DEI programs at universities

Tyana Rasberry, president of NKU’s Activity Programming Board, shared her worries regarding the potential impact on future students.

“What I’m worried about is my younger brothers and any other students that come after me,” Rasberry said. “If they’re able to get those same scholarships and opportunities and communities I have here on campus — if those get taken away, it’s going to make their experience in college much harder.”

Kentucky lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 4, which would prevent colleges from using public funds for DEI initiatives. The bill would also mandate the closure of DEI offices by June 30. David Niven, a political science professor at the University of Cincinnati, addressed the misconceptions surrounding DEI efforts at universities.

“I think the biggest misconception here is that this is about tilting a playing field,” Niven said. “When in reality it’s about untilting it, making sure that universities are open to all.”

In response to the protests, NKU released a statement affirming its respect for students’ rights to express their views and engage in peaceful protest.

"We are committed to fostering an environment where a wide variety of thoughts and opinions are encouraged and supported," the school said, in part.

However, students remain resolute in their mission to fight against these proposed legislative changes.

“We will still be together and stand together and fight for what we can while we’re here,” said Bradley.

WCPO 9 contacted Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, for comment on the protests but has not heard back.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.