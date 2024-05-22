Domestic dispute near Truist Arena causes NKU to send out safety alert

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — A domestic dispute caused Northern Kentucky University to send a safety alert to students and residents near Truist Arena Tuesday evening.

NKU said in a release that police responded to Nunn Drive at around 7 p.m. after receiving a report about a man with a knife. When they arrived, officers found three people involved in a domestic dispute while traveling to Colerain High School's graduation at Truist Arena.

The school released a Norse Alert telling the campus community saying, "A dangerous situation has been reported at Truist Arena. Take shelter, lock doors. More information to follow. Avoid the area."

The university said a man was treated for injuries to his hands after he appeared to grab a knife from someone. No one was arrested and a police investigation into the dispute is ongoing.

NKU said none of the people involved were part of Colerain's 2024 graduating class. No one on NKU's campus or inside the arena was in danger, the university said.

Within 15 minutes, NKU sent out a second release alerting the public that the situation was contained and normal activities could resume.