Forest Hills School District to put levy on May ballot

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Forest Hills School District is asking voters to approve a 6.9-mill levy in May.

The Forest Hills Board of Education unanimously approved the levy, which includes a 5.4-mill operating levy and a 1.5-mill permanent improvement levy, at Wednesday's meeting. It would cost $20.13 per month for a home valued at $100,000.

District leaders have been discussing the possibility of a levy on the May ballot since a presentation from Superintendent Larry Hook and Treasurer Alana Cropper on Forest Hills' "dire" financial situation in October.

A five-year forecast reported FHSD entered a deficit of more than $3 million in 2023. If the trend is not stabilized, the report projects the district will have a negative cash balance by 2026.

"Our district, like many in the state of Ohio and across the country, is dealing with significant financial challenges related to inflation," Cropper said in a release. "Even in this environment, we continue to operate across all departments in a fiscally responsible manner, stretching each dollar to maximize our impact on learning and student growth. It is our duty to residents and taxpayers to follow sound financial practices and constantly look for ways to do business more efficiently."

According to the district, between $750,000 to $1 million in cuts will be made by the end of the 2022-23 school year to ensure FHSD is still operating efficiently. Because the district cannot operate in deficit spending, FHSD said it would face significant budget reductions if a levy is not passed.

Passing the levy would not address all of the district's problems. While going over the district's data in October, Hook said projects to address physical problems with Forest Hills' properties would cost more than $5 million. The levy would instead go to the district's most critical projects, like roof replacements at schools and more school buses.

The primary/special election is May 2.