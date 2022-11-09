2022 Ohio midterm elections: Tri-State residents largely voted 'No' on school levies, bonds

CINCINNATI — School funding didn't fare well in Ohio's 2022 midterm election.

Only three out of 11 levies and bonds in the Tri-State related to school funding passed in Ohio.

Cincinnati voters overwhelmingly passed a renewed Cincinnati School Levy to provide for the emergency requirements of the school district over the next 10 years.

In Warren County, voters also overwhelmingly passed a substitute levy that doesn't raise taxes and doesn't ask taxpayers for any additional money. The district is simply combining three existing levies into one. According to the district, it will receive additional tax revenue only when new homes and businesses are developed.

The only other levy to pass this year was the Kings School Levy, also in Warren County. It passed 55% to 45%. Officials campaigned with a public message emphasizing inadequate state funding and a growing student enrollment. According to the district, since the passage of the last operating levy approved by voters in 2016 and Kings enrollment has since increased by 597 students, resulting in increased expenses. That levy was projected at the time to last three years, but Kings stretched it out for six years, they said. Kings Spokeswoman Dawn Gould said the levy win is a victory for the entire school community.

“We are humbled by the results of this election. The Kings community continues to demonstrate its value in high-quality education for our students," Gould said. “And we are thankful for the countless hours from our staff, parents, and community members in educating the community on the need for new revenue. We are fortunate to have such a supportive community that will enable us to further prepare students for career and college.”

Both Ross and Talawanda’s proposed property tax increases were defeated by relatively wide margins.

Talawanda officials had pointed to changes last year in Ohio’s school funding formula as one of the major factors causing their projected budgetary shortfalls. Talawanda Superintendent Ed Theroux recently said that districts like Talawanda are expected to have their taxpayers make up the difference — through property taxes and levies — to pay for their schools.

Talawanda Spokeswoman Holli Hansel said late Tuesday evening: “With the defeat of the operating levy, our board of education will now face the difficult work ahead of determining the next steps to deal with Talawanda’s impending financial crisis. Certainly, more information will be determined at a future board of education event.”

For Ross Local School District, this was the second consecutive defeat of the same proposed levy voters rejected back in August. The stakes for this district were very high. Leaders in the financially struggling district were hoping voters would raise their taxes to stave off looming state control of its operating budget as its financial deficit grows.

“The Ross Local School District would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who supported our levy … either at the ballot box or through levy efforts. We thank the passionate community members who worked tirelessly in defense of our schools and our students,” said Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle in a concession statement sent to Journal-News. “Needless to say, we are disappointed in the outcome.”

Franklin City School's Levy also failed, yet leaders weren't asking for additional taxpayer money. District leaders were hoping voters would renew its current levy for increased technology, all day kindergarten, transportation upgrades, improved communications and college credit plus courses. Unfortunately for the district, that didn't happen.

The Felicity-Franklin School Levy, Loveland School Levy, Winton woods Levy, Northwest Schools Bond Issue and the Blanchester School Income Tax all failed. These districts were seeking funding for a mix of current expenses and future improvements.

Our partners at the Journal News contributed to this story.