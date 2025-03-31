Families scramble to get students enrolled at other schools after Dohn Community High School closes abruptly

CINCINNATI — As faculty members at Dohn Community High School packed up their classrooms on Monday, families who learned the school was closing over the weekend scrambled to find another school for their children.

Dohn students were enjoying their spring break on Friday when they received an email alerting them that the school would be closed effective Monday, March 31.

"We are saying our farewell among the staff," Ashley Morris, Dohn's academic advisor, told us outside the school Monday.

Morris told WCPO 9 News that despite the notice going out to parents, at least two students still arrived Monday, unaware the school was closing permanently.

"Dohn is known as the school of second chances because many of our students may have made mistakes," Morris said. "We've served homeless students, teen parents and the list goes on. I'm a bit sad. However, I do have hope for my students."

While families knew Dohn would be closing this year, the news that the school would be shut down starting Monday left parents like Ronisha Knox reeling.

"We thought it was in June," Knox said. "I don't know about the background on what Dohn's got going on, but as far as the short notice Friday, it's upsetting."

Knox has two kids expected to graduate this spring.

"They just want to know, are they going to graduate ... is it going to be a longer process or are we graduating on time?" Knox said.

As one door closes, another one opens. Cincinnati Public Schools hosted a special enrollment day Sunday for the families whose children no longer have a school to attend. District leaders on Monday continued to work with families to get Dohn students enrolled in CPS.

For parent Tanisha Little, Monday brought relief as she got her three kids into another school.

"It's really helpful that they did it," Little said. "I'm glad they did it now so my kids can be enrolled in school next year and they won't have to worry about schools closing down on them or turning them away at the door, so I'm very happy about it."

But there are still questions about when Dohn students can potentially start at CPS. While they can get students enrolled right away, district officials still need cooperation from Dohn to get copies of transcripts and credit hours to confirm where students need to be.

CPS is also trying to help Dohn High School seniors graduate on time. We spoke with CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy and Dohn CEO William Geraghty over the weekend about Dohn seniors graduating on time. Geraghty said they are working with multiple schools to "identify the best placement options that meet graduation requirements."

"Each senior’s situation is unique, so we will be reaching out to families individually to discuss the best path forward. Parents will receive detailed information early next week," Geraghty said in part in a statement to WCPO.

Tony Fields, CPS customer care center manager, told us the situation is "all-hands-on-deck."

"That's what we're working on now is trying to find the right fits for them so they can try to graduate on time and also try to find the right fits for them to go forward the next couple of years, your freshmen, your sophomores, etcetera, to get them on the right path," Fields said.

Fields said they do not have access to the records they need from Dohn at this time. WCPO reached out to Dohn and learned April McArthur, the data and records manager, has been in contact with CPS. She also said she's the contact person to obtain students' records, adding the best way to contact her is by email at amcarthur@dohncincy.org.