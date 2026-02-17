Edgewood Primary School closed through Wednesday after main water line burst

TRENTON, Ohio — Edgewood Primary School will be closed through Wednesday, Feb. 18, after school officials said a main water line burst resulted in around 191,000 gallons of water entering the school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jenny Halsey said the 100 wing of the school building has "significant damage" following the "mishap."

"As a result, Edgewood Primary School will be closed on Tuesday, February 17, and Wednesday, February 18, to allow for cleanup and repairs to begin and to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community," Halsey wrote.

Halsey said the district is working with ServPro to clean up and repair the impacted areas. Air quality is also being monitored throughout the process to ensure the building is safe for students and staff to return Thursday, Feb. 19.

On Thursday, Halsey said school will begin as usual, except for Head Start, which will contact families regarding any changes.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this situation," Halsey wrote. "Please know that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to keep you informed as updates become available."

Parents were asked to contact Halsey with any questions or concerns.