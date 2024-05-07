Unions representing CPS teachers, staff schedule vote of 'no confidence' in Superintendent Iranetta Wright

CINCINNATI — The unions representing thousands of Cincinnati Public Schools staff say they're fed up, scheduling a "no confidence" vote to send a message to the superintendent and her inner circle.

Six organizations, including the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, have planned a vote Wednesday to express their frustrations with the district's current leadership. Some mentioned a lack of collaboration while others discussed communication issues.

CFT President Julie Sellers said it's a historic vote.

"The board should be looking at what are we going to do when all 6,000 employees are unhappy?" Sellers said at Monday's CPS board meeting. "How do you move forward in that kind of situation?"

Their concerns aren't new. The WCPO 9 I-Team reported in 2023 that Wright received low marks in her mid-year evaluation for what most Board of Education members perceived as her failure to effectively communicate and collaborate with the board, staff and parents.

Despite those complaints, Wright received a vote of 'confidence' from the board. Four of the six board members in attendance — Jones, Lindy, Mike Moroski and Brandon Craig — voted for the motion.

RELATED | Cincinnati school superintendent gets low grades on her mid-year Board evaluation

In response to the vote, Wright sent a letter to CPS staff saying in part, "I've worked to be as collaborative and transparent as possible with our union leaders."

Wright detailed some of the steps her leadership team has taken to strengthen the district's collaboration, from bi-monthly meetings with union leaders to hosting special budget sessions.

"We are five or six months behind in the budget process," Sellers said.

Sellers said the unions feel as if they are not being heard and do not want CPS to go backward.

"We will not let the superintendent and her leadership team or a board member — one board member in particular — tear it down," Sellers said.

Even if they vote that they have no confidence in Wright, the Board of Education isn't obligated to do anything.