Student homelessness spikes at Cincinnati Public Schools ahead of school year

CINCINNATI — Days before the region's largest school district welcomes students back from summer break, Cincinnati Public School officials are reporting a massive increase in the number of students identified as experiencing homelessness.

Project Connect, which serves homeless students in Southwest Ohio, said they've identified 4,304 students in the region experiencing housing insecurity with 2,861 enrolled in CPS. The increase is 24% year-over-year.

"We have seen an incredible number of students experiencing homelessness," Project Connect Program Manager Rebeka Beach said.

The students experience a range of situations included in Project Connect's definition of unhoused, including what's commonly considered "couch surfing" or those living in shelters and elsewhere.

"We have a lot of families who we've seen living in vehicles, living in storage units, or abandoned buildings, and that's something we never used to see," Beach said.

Beach said they've been seeing more kids in need, and the needs of each kid have been more burdensome than in years past.

In response, the group has increased the services they offer including increased housing assistance and, for the first time, they've established a food pantry.

Beach said Project Connect needs a refrigerator and freezer for the pantry, and there's always a need for school supplies, uniforms, personal hygiene products and non-perishable foods.

"We are always looking for additional funding and donations," she said.

The supplies aren't a long-term solution, however.

In a joint meeting with Cincinnati City Council on Tuesday, CPS board members and city officials discussed long-term solutions for the underlying problems fueling homelessness in the region.

"It is a great opportunity for us to really think about this in a holistic approach," board member Brandon Craig said.

Proposals included increased construction of affordable housing, increased voucher assistance and increased awareness for folks facing evictions that the city provides assistance for them.

"We are investing $1.3 million annually on access to counsel and rental assistance, but we need to grow that pot," council member Meeka Owens said.

Those seeking assistance can find it through the Project Connect website.