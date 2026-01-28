Cincinnati Public Schools to reopen Thursday, asks residents to clear sidewalks and curbs near bus stops

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 29, after a three-day closure due to the winter storm.

The district said the decision was made after checking buildings, transportation and conditions. All schools and yellow bus services will operate on a normal schedule, though minor delays may be possible due to some icy residential streets.

CPS, which serves more than 35,000 students, is calling on residents to clear sidewalks and areas near bus stops to ensure students are safe as they make their way to school.

"We are eager to welcome our students back, and we need the community’s help to make their commute safer," Superintendent Shauna Murphy said. "Please, if you are able, clear sidewalks and salt icy patches today and show the whole region that our community is Here For Kids."

In a release, CPS said families should "allow extra travel time and dress for cold temperatures." Our WCPO 9 First Warning Weather Team forecasts that temperatures will be dropping just below 0, with wind chills of -5 to -15 possible in spots.

While CPS is open, we still have dozens of closings and delays on our site for local school districts, churches and organizations. You can find all of the closures here.