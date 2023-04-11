Cincinnati Public Schools, looking to cut millions, addresses 'misinformation' about Walnut Hills High School

CINCINNATI — Concerns continue within Cincinnati Public Schools as the district is looking to cut millions from next year's budget.

On Monday, Superintendent Iranetta Wright and the board looked to clear up any confusion about other changes that have been circulating, specifically about Walnut Hills High School. While the budget is not final, Wright faced criticism for weeks about some of the proposed cuts within the district as some feel the district is cutting in the wrong areas.

During her presentation, Wright addressed worries many had about lowering the admissions standards at the high school to "increase diversity."

"Cut scores for admission to Walnut Hills have not been changed nor has it been stated that they would change," said Wright.

Sylvia Nelson, a Walnut Hills parent, posted her concerns to social media weeks ago and attended Monday's meeting. She thanked the board for clearing up the confusion.

"I understand someone wants to come in and change things, they want to improve things, and just listen to the people on the ground because people know what they need at the schools," said Nelson.

The 2022-2023 budget is about $613 million, but next year, the district is looking to cut that amount to $565 million. The district cited fewer COVID-19 relief dollars coming in, and other financial reasons like higher transportation costs.

"I have not received any formal communication saying that my job is being eliminated but all year but yet all of us in this position have been told that we should be looking for new jobs," said Laura Moore.

Moore works as an attendance specialist for three different schools in the district and was looking for clarification about what's happening with her livelihood since it's her understanding her job would be cut next year. The district is also looking at cutting positions like school community coordinators, career tech coordinators and primary reading specialists.

District leaders said they're still having budget discussions and learning about specific job titles and what everyone does. Even though CPS is looking to cut some jobs, it may add some roles in the high schools focused on boosting graduation rates.

