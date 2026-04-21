Cincinnati Public Schools approves more than $325M in spending as it faces tens of millions in budget cuts

CINCINNATI — In their first meeting since controversy erupted when Gratis' police chief and another police officer visited Cincinnati Public Schools on an alleged ICE assignment, the Cincinnati Board of Education only touched the elephant in the room with two passing statements from Board President Brandon Craig and Vice President Kareem Moncreef-Moffett.

"I just want to give a kudos to everyone who maintained the great quality of safety, so our students can also maintain their excellence in academic pursuits," Craig said.

Instead, board members and district administrators turned to the grueling task of balancing a budget tallying hundreds of millions of dollars with the prospect of tens of millions in cuts looming overhead.

WATCH: Budget cuts, spending dominate CPS meeting

Cincinnati Public Schools Board approves more than $325M in spending

In a presentation, administration officials explained the difference between what the district would like to spend to achieve its goal — $688,800,000 — and what the district's targeted spending to meet expected revenue was — $60,900,000.

The board voted to approve $329,748,091 in spending to fund staff positions in FY2027 that are required to meet state and federal compliance requirements and those required under the district's collective bargaining agreements.

They declined to approve $70,647,564 in spending managed by the central office. Tens of millions more will need to be considered and either approved or cut before a funding deadline in June.

Craig warned that looming cuts could be painful.

"Some people will be hurt by the decisions we make, and that will be a hard and tough and rough situation to deal with, but it's just something that we need to acknowledge," he said.

The proposed cuts, consolidations or other alterations to district operations would follow one of three "pathways" or a blending of the three, according to Superintendent Shauna Murphy's plan.

Also on the table for the board is the passage of a new tax levy to go on November's ballot.

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers urged the board to put the issue before voters.

"It is the board's responsibility that the district has the financial means in order to operate," she said.

Board member Ben Lindy warned that district administration and board members would need to explain a good reason for passing a levy in a time when everyone is paying higher prices.

"If we're asking voters for more money, it has to be for a very clear reason, and we have to have an argument for why that will lead to results that are different," he said.

The board would need to pass a levy by Aug. 5.

The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers and district officials are hosting a town hall on Wednesday, where people can learn more about the district's finances and how they reached this point.

You can find details on CFT's Town Hall here:

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers CFT Town Hall