Cincinnati Public Schools to allow remote learning for schools affected by COVID surge

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will allow individual schools to migrate to remote learning if they are affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases the district announced Wednesday.

Two CPS schools are already making the move to remote. The Academy of World Languages and LEAP Academy will both pivot on Thursday and return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The district said, due to extreme staffing issues, schools may need to close on an individualized basis and shift students to remote learning.

During the remote timeframe, there will also be no after school activities for any schools doing remote learning.

We'll post any additional schools that go to remote learning here, but you can also check the district's website here.

The district said it would provide an update on all of these issues at its Monday night board meeting.

RELATED | Here's how other school districts are responding to the COVID surge