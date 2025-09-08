'A place to inspire' | Notre Dame Academy to launch new STEM lab this academic year

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills is starting the school year with new leadership and a STEM Innovation Lab designed to prepare young women for future careers in technology and science.

The Catholic all-girls school is ushering in a new era with a new president, principal, assistant principal and chief financial officer, who said they are focused on empowering students through innovative learning spaces.

"Notre Dame Academy is the only all-girls institution in Northern Kentucky, and we pride ourselves on empowering young women to take their education into their own hands, make decisions about their own learning, choose their courses, and have that independent autonomy of their education," said Principal Lisa Timmerding. "It is part of what makes us have that transformative education and empowers them to make a difference someday."

The centerpiece of this new vision is the "1906 Ideal Innovation Space," a STEM lab for students to collaborate and work creatively with one another.

"This fall, we're excited to open our 1906 Ideal Innovation Space, which is really a place where students can collaborate. There, it's a place to inspire, design thinking, creative and critical thinking, and most importantly, an interest in technology, in STEM fields," said Lauren Hitron, who is also in her first year as president.

What makes this innovation space unique is that all freshmen will take their Technology Communication class in this new environment, introducing them to STEM concepts early in their high school careers.

Hitron says Notre Dame Academy has been expanding its STEM offerings in recent years, adding electives like AP Computer Science that have introduced technical skills to students who might not have had such opportunities otherwise.

"I think there's a growth of women and innovation and women in STEM, and I think the new area just would be a great spot for labs," said student council senior Tegan Kruer.

Kruer and fellow senior Jane Schuh worked with the new leadership team over the summer and say the administration's vision aligns with what students want.

"We were able to work with them in the past, and like how we can move forward into the future, and they also have a lot of fun, new ideas, so it's been awesome," said Schuh.

The school hopes to open the new space in November, marking another step in the school's commitment to preparing young women for leadership roles in STEM fields.

"I think what you'll find is it's going to be an exciting future for Notre Dame," said Hitron.