'A GoFundMe for math workbooks' | Cincinnati families protest against governor’s proposed budget cuts

CINCINNATI — As school districts, families and students face budget cuts across the Tri-State, many are advocating for solutions to protect public funding.

On Wednesday, some Cincinnati Public School parents and advocates joined hands, raising their voices against Gov. Mike DeWine's budget proposal, which could slash $27 million from CPS over the next two years.

"Ohio's school funding system is vital for low-income Title I students and students with disabilities," parent Sarah Beach said. "Cincinnati Public Schools are too valuable to lose $27 million — our kids are our future, and we’ve got to stand up for them."

The governor's proposed budget includes a $103.4 million cut in funding for public schools statewide over two years. Supporters say it would result in an increase in payouts to charter and private schools by $500 million.

Families gathered at Fountain Square for the protest before marching to the governor's local office in search of answers. One protester expressed disappointment, saying, "We don’t have anyone in that office to speak with, how are we represented?"

CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy expressed serious concerns regarding the implications in a statement, saying the cuts would "force districts like CPS to either place a greater burden on local taxpayers or cut critical programs and services."

The urgency of the funding situation was echoed during a recent CPS budget finance and growth committee meeting, where Vice President Eve Bolton stated, "We need the committee to come up with a budget on time and also a budget that reflects the crisis we’re in."

"The Cleveland Brown's are getting $600 million from our state legislature," said Beach. "Recently, we got an email from our school newsletter, actually this past Wednesday, with a GoFundMe for math workbooks. I feel like we need to see appropriate funding to have the educational resources kids need."

Monday marked the 28th anniversary of the DeRolph v. State case, which deemed Ohio's school funding system unconstitutional in 1997. Parents participating in today’s protest vow to remain steadfast in their efforts until a solution is found to protect public education.

"If you want to make change in the world, you should come out and do something," said protester Jacob Houston.