What happens to your eyes if you look at the Eclipse? Breaking it down with an expert

CINCINNATI — The total solar eclipse is a must see phenomenon but in order to see it, you need to take precaution. Looking at the solar eclipse can severely injure unprotected eyes. Staring directly at the sun can actually cause a burn into the retina, and cause a permanent hole in the retina, damaging the eye and vision permanently.

Dr. Mike Giovanetti, who is an optometrist in Cincinnati, says "damage can occur in as little as one to two seconds of staring at the sun. It's not a large hole, but it still nonetheless is resulting in permanent damage."

We don't normally have the urge to stare directly into the sun on a normal day, but during an eclipse our willpower overcomes the natural urge we would have to look away. That is where this is all problematic.

Giovanetti says, "Theres been some documented patients where, they actually the burn in the back of the eye mimics the exact perfect impression of the eclipse itself. They get like, a crescent burn."

There are only a few ways to properly avoid getting that permanent damage, the best of which are certified eclipse viewing glasses that are labeled with the ISO 12312-2 certification. Just a head up, normal sunglasses are not going to be dark enough, even if you double them up. They will not be dark enough to prevent the damage. Certain welder masks and glasses will work as long as they past the certification.

There is one time where it is safe to view a solar eclipse without the special eclipse glasses. That is during Totality. However, totality doesn't last long and not everyone here the Tri-State will be in that path of totality. Make sure you know if you are in that area so you can safely remove your glasses.

Staring at the sun without special glasses is basically like cooking your eye from the inside. Giovanetti says, "It is very similar to like as kids, using the magnifying glass burning a hole in a piece of paper. The eye does the same thing. It magnifies the rays of the sun into the back of the eye and will burn a perfect hole in the retina"

Dr. Giovanetti's biggest piece of advice is that we need to supervise children. That is because they're very susceptible to damage because their eyes are so young. "The lens in the eye is very clear, so they get more focalized damage than an older person might." says Giovanetti.

One thing of note; if you still have a pair of eclipse glasses from 2017’s event, make sure you that you get a new pair. The glasses themselves say to “discard and do not use after 3 years."

Another tip; practice safe eclipsing and make sure to put the glasses up to your eyes before looking up. However, the most important tip is to have fun!!