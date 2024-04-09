'It’s just meant to be': Couples tied the knot during the solar eclipse in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — "We’re married!"

Several couples got married or renewed their vows during Monday's total solar eclipse at Trenton Community Park.

Trenton Mayor Ryan Perry officiated the mass wedding ceremony, keeping the vows portion short and sweet so the couples could watch the solar eclipse reach totality.

"We saw it happening, we were 20 minutes away, we’ve been talking about getting married and kind of were like, 'That’s cool,'" said Ashley Jones, who married her partner Zach Collums.

ECLIPSE WEDDINGS 💍



Several couples tied the knot moments before the #SolarEclipse2024 reached totality over Trenton Community Park. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/N6KwT6Lpa1 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) April 8, 2024

Jones and Collums were one of many couples who got dressed up for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"It’s something that is different — not your traditional wedding celebration or ceremony," Collums said.

The two said their friends set them up at a bar, and the two never looked back.

"He's my teammate," Jones said. "He fills in when I can’t be there."

Another couple who tied the knot for the first time was Linda and Karl Hughes.

“It’s something different, probably never get another chance to do so, so we did it,” Karl Hughes said.

Karl and Linda have known each other for years. They two used to be neighbors.

"It’s been like 32 years, so we figured it’s time to go ahead and tie the knot," he said.

"It’s just meant to be," Linda said.

Linda and Karl wanted to do something different for their ceremony and thought getting married during the eclipse was perfect. The two have other plans to celebrate their love in the near future.

After the eclipse passed over Trenton, the couples celebrated with cake and champagne, receiving a memento to remind them of saying “I do” during the eclipse.