Southwest introduces nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Nashville starting this June

CINCINNATI — Don't want to drive to Nashville? Well, now you can fly.

Southwest Airlines announced Friday a new nonstop service between CVG Airport and Nashville International Airport starting this June. The flights will operate five times a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — for all weekend trip needs.

"New nonstop service between Cincinnati and Nashville is very exciting, and we’re pleased Southwest will be launching this flight at the beginning of June," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer. "Increased frequency to Orlando is also exciting as it is one of the most popular destinations from CVG and adds more options for the region to connect to international destinations to the south."

Flights start June 4. Tickets are available on Southwest's website.

Southwest also announced it will expand service to Orlando International Airport, increasing flights from three to five times a week. The airline did not state when that will kick off.