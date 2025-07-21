Nothing found after crew members discover 'threatening note' on plane at CVG, Frontier Airlines says

HEBRON, Ky. — A Frontier flight that landed in Cincinnati Monday night did not arrive at its gate after crew members found a "threatening note" on the aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

Frontier Airlines said crew members on Frontier flight 1048 discovered the note while en route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to CVG Airport. The crew alerted law enforcement officials, and the flight landed at "a remote pad" at CVG.

Videos and photos from passengers show multiple CVG police officers standing outside the plane as small groups are escorted to an airport bus. Multiple fire trucks and K9s were also at the scene.

Frontier Airlines said passengers were taken to the terminal by bus as officials conducted a security sweep of the plane. Officers did not find anything, and the aircraft will be returned to normal services after "the completion of additional standard procedures."