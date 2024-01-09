Nonstop flights to San Diego, Hartford coming to CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — Less than one year after Breeze Airways first arrived at CVG Airport, the airline is announcing two more nonstop routes from Cincinnati.

Tri-State residents can fly to San Diego, California and Hartford, Connecticut starting May 2. Flights will come and go from both destinations on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, with flights to Hartford only in service during the summer season.

"San Diego, our newest addition to our route map, is one of the U.S.’s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions," Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said in a release. "We’re thrilled to add affordable and comfortable nonstop service to both San Diego and Hartford with our trademark flexibility with no change or cancellation fees."

Costs to travel to the new destinations start at $59 for a one-way flight if purchased by Jan. 15. Breeze said it is also offering 35% off base fares on trips booked by Jan. 12 for travel between Jan. 15 and May 22 if the promo code "GETFRESH" is used at checkout.

Breeze is considered a low-cost airline with no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure. In addition to San Diego and Hartford, the airline offers nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Providence, Rhode Island; and San Francisco, California.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw said in a release that the airline's overall performance "has been strong" heading into its one-year anniversary at the airport.

To find out more about CVG's newest nonstop flights, click here.