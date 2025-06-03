Watch Now
Delta: Flight from Chicago to Atlanta diverted to CVG Airport after 'mechanical issue'

HEBRON, Ky. — A flight from Chicago to Atlanta had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at CVG Airport, a Delta Airlines spokesperson told WCPO.

The spokesperson said while en route from Chicago-Midway to Atlanta, Delta flight 2417 had to divert to Cincinnati due to "a mechanical issue." The spokesperson did not specify exactly what the mechanical issue was or what caused it.

"The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate where customers deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.

No one was injured in the emergency landing, which occurred just after 3 p.m., and the spokesperson said Delta reaccommodated the passengers onto a new aircraft that departed to Atlanta.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," the spokesperson said.

