CVG Airport to relocate, update passenger lounge with $7 million renovation

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport passengers will soon get an upgraded lounge experience.

The airport announced Wednesday that it will be renovating its Escape Lounge.

Currently, CVG's Escape Lounge, which first opened in 2019, is located in Concourse B. CVG said in a release that the lounge experience has grown in popularity as the airport has seen growth over the last several years.

The airport plans on moving the lounge to a repurposed space near gate B12, which is above the current Fifth Third Bank location.

The renovations on the 6,767-square-feet space are estimated to cost $7.4 million, and the new lounge will be four-times the size of the current Escape Lounge.

The new lounge is expected to open in late 2025, and it will feature four different zones:



The Bluegrass Backstage

The Riverbank Retreat

The Queen City Oasis

The Maker's Mark

The Bluegrass Backstage is a bar that will showcase local breweries and distilleries, as well as pay homage to the bluegrass tradition.

Provided by CVG Airport

The Riverbank Retreat is a "tranquil dining area that is inspired by the natural beauty of the Ohio River."

Provided by CVG Airport

The Queen City Oasis zone will have various seating options. It will also have a collection of local artwork.

Provided by CVG Airport

The Maker's Mark zone will also have banquette setting to capture "the region's industrial heritage."

Provided by CVG Airport

The Escape Lounge will also have a rotating breakfast, daytime and snack menu, which will mix local and international flavors.

"CVG continues to experience year-over-year passenger growth, and the new Escape Lounge location will provide significantly more space for customers," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer at CVG. "Escape Lounge has five years of experience at CVG and is well-suited to continue to provide premium amenities for our travelers."