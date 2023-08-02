CVG Airport partners with Cincinnati company for first-ever hot sauce vending machine

ERLANGER, Ky. — Need to spice up your airport snack? Well if you're flying through CVG Airport, you'll be able to choose from a wide variety of hot sauces at one vending machine.

The Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce vending machine in Concourse A is the first of its kind, offering the brand's own sauce along with popular national brands. Travelers can buy the Cincinnati-based company's "World's Best Hot Sauce," as well as sauces created in Ohio, Kentucky, California, Arizona and more.

"We are proud to partner with local entrepreneur Kai Schneider and Dude, Seriously which is an innovative brand," Candace McGraw, CVG's chief executive officer, said in a release. "This first-of-its-kind vending machine will provide a unique retail and gift option for our travelers while showcasing the Cincy region."

Kai Schneider, Dude, Seriously's CEO, said the initiative is meant to promote and celebrate some of the local brands in the hot sauce community.

"We hope to help everyone achieve the recognition they deserve, not only locally but also worldwide," Schneider said.

The full-size bottles range in price from $15-20. A full list of sauces can be found on Dude, Seriously's website.