'You brought the 'kung flu' here': Man pleads guilty to hate crime, assault at UC

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to committing a hate crime over two years ago.

Officials say 27-year-old Darrin Johnson admitted to physically assaulting an Asian American student on Aug. 17, 2021, because of race.

The attack occurred on Calhoun Street at the University of Cincinnati.

“I remain steadfast in the belief that hate has no place in our society,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “We will continue to use our federal law enforcement authority to investigate and prosecute hate crimes like the one committed by Johnson.”

Court documents say that Johnson made racist remarks to the student — "Go back to your country...You brought kung flu here...You're going to die for bringing it."

According to officials, Johnson threatened to kill the student and then proceeded to punch the victim on the side of the head. Johnson hit so hard that the student fell to the ground and hit their head on a car bumper parked nearby.

Johnson continued attacking while the victim was on the ground bleeding until two bystanders restrained him.

The victim had several injuries including:



Orbital contusion

Facial lacerations

Acute head injury

Johnson was sentenced to 360 days in county jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation in Oct. 2021. He was indicted in Nov. 2022.

Those involved in the case recommend that Johnson serve up to a 22-month prison sentence.

